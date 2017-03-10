Jamelia Speaks Out On Being Dropped From 'Loose Women' After Plus-Size Comments

Jamelia has admitted she is doubtful she will ever return to ‘Loose Women’, following reports she was dropped for making controversial comments about plus-size clothing. The former singer hasn’t appeared on the ITV daytime show since last year, and while she claimed he hasn’t been “formally sacked”, it seems producers are not intending to use her services as a panellist again.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay Jamelia on 'Loose Women'

Rex Jamelia hasn't featured on the show since September

Last November, The Sun reported producers were trying to distance themselves from Jamelia, who actually made the comments 18 months earlier. The specific incident in question happened in April 2015, when she said: “I don’t believe stores should stock clothes below or above a certain weight. [Bigger people] should be made to feel uncomfortable when they go in and can’t find a size. “I do not think it’s right to facilitate people living an unhealthy lifestyle.” When claims she had first been dropped made headlines, Jamelia told the Daily Star she was only on hiatus from the show, and believed she would be returning in January 2017. “It’s a debate show. Anything I have said on the show will always come from a genuine place,” she said. “I’m not a malicious person and I’m not a hateful person. I think that’s true for every woman on the show.” HuffPost UK has contacted a ‘Loose Women’ spokesperson for comment. ‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.