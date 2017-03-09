’Loose Women’ has seen many faces come and go since unleashing its unique brand of all-female chat on the nation in 1999.

The ITV daytime show continues to entertain a million viewers each weekday lunchtime, with the likes of Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan and Janet Street-Porter all on the panel.

But what happened to the panellists of the past, and have they gone on to carve successful careers for themselves elsewhere, since leaving the rest of the ‘Loose’ ladies behind?

From Kate Thornton and Lisa Maxwell to Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin, here’s what your favourite former stars are up to these days...