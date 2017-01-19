Lorraine Kelly Makes Unfortunate Gaffe During Interview With Disabled Actress Liz Carr

Lorraine Kelly has responded to criticism, after making an unfortunate gaffe while interviewing disabled actress Liz Carr.
The ‘Silent Witness’ star had appeared on Lorraine’s ITV breakfast show on Thursday (19 January), when the host used a regrettable turn of phrase while talking about Liz’s new play, ‘Assisted Suicide: The Musical’.
Lorraine remarked that Liz, who has Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, had “funny bones”.
“That’s just my medical condition, but thanks for bringing that up!” Liz joked.
But despite her taking the remark in good humour, that didn’t stop many people from calling Lorraine out on Twitter.
After Sky News journalist Max Preston assured people Lorraine hadn’t intended to cause offence, she also clarified her comments.
“She’s a very special woman and all I meant was she has the rare ability to make us laugh,” she wrote.
Liz, whose rare condition can cause joints to become permanently fixed a certain position, insisted she wasn’t offended, tweeting: “Very funny moment & I think the name of my talk show should be
#FunnyBones!”
’Lorraine’ airs weekdays at 8.30am on ITV.