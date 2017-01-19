Lorraine Kelly Makes Unfortunate Gaffe During Interview With Disabled Actress Liz Carr

The ‘ Silent Witness ’ star had appeared on Lorraine’s ITV breakfast show on Thursday (19 January), when the host used a regrettable turn of phrase while talking about Liz’s new play, ‘Assisted Suicide: The Musical’.

Lorraine Kelly has responded to criticism, after making an unfortunate gaffe while interviewing disabled actress Liz Carr.

Lorraine remarked that Liz, who has Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, had “funny bones”.

“That’s just my medical condition, but thanks for bringing that up!” Liz joked.

But despite her taking the remark in good humour, that didn’t stop many people from calling Lorraine out on Twitter.