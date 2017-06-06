Lorraine Kelly struggled to fight back tears on her show on Tuesday (6 June) morning, as she reported on the funeral of Manchester bombing victim, Eilidh Macleod.
14-year-old Eilidh was laid to rest on the island of Barra, and as footage from the funeral played, Lorraine’s emotions were clear.
Lorraine introduced the news item by explaining: “Funerals have begun to take place for the victims of the Manchester bombing.”
As footage from Eilidh’s funeral then played, she said: “Yesterday family and friends of Eilidh Macleod laid her to rest on Barra, the 14-year-old was taken to her home in Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Castlebay, for the service, and her favourite Ariana Grande song was played.”
“Break your heart. Break your heart it really would.”
With the cameras back on her, the presenter then apologised as she moved on to the next item.
Lorraine isn’t the first TV anchor to become emotional while discussing the Manchester attack, as earlier this week ‘Good Morning Britain’ host Susanna Reid became choked up while meeting the parents of victim Olivia Campbell, live on air.
As Susanna introduced Olivia’s mother Charlotte Campbell and step-father Paul, she recalled Charlotte’s last appearance on the daytime show, which aired before it was discovered that Olivia had died, before thanking the couple for returning to the show.
To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester Fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.