Lorraine Kelly struggled to fight back tears on her show on Tuesday (6 June) morning, as she reported on the funeral of Manchester bombing victim, Eilidh Macleod. 14-year-old Eilidh was laid to rest on the island of Barra, and as footage from the funeral played, Lorraine’s emotions were clear.

ITV Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine introduced the news item by explaining: “Funerals have begun to take place for the victims of the Manchester bombing.” As footage from Eilidh’s funeral then played, she said: “Yesterday family and friends of Eilidh Macleod laid her to rest on Barra, the 14-year-old was taken to her home in Our Lady, Star of the Sea in Castlebay, for the service, and her favourite Ariana Grande song was played.” “Break your heart. Break your heart it really would.” With the cameras back on her, the presenter then apologised as she moved on to the next item.

ANDREW MILLIGAN via Getty Images Over 1000 mourners lined the streets to pay their respects