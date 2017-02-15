Lorraine Kelly was forced to apologise during an interview with Amanda Barrie on Wednesday (15 February), when she accidentally swore live on air in the middle of the morning show.

The TV presenter was interviewing on Amanda about her appearance on the current series of ‘The Real Marigold Hotel’, in which she and a host of other senior stars share a unique living experience in India.

But while promoting the series on ‘Lorraine’, Amanda got rather over-excited, prompting the host to immediately issue an apology.