Lorraine Kelly was forced to apologise during an interview with Amanda Barrie on Wednesday (15 February), when she accidentally swore live on air in the middle of the morning show.
The TV presenter was interviewing on Amanda about her appearance on the current series of ‘The Real Marigold Hotel’, in which she and a host of other senior stars share a unique living experience in India.
But while promoting the series on ‘Lorraine’, Amanda got rather over-excited, prompting the host to immediately issue an apology.
While discussing new skills she picked up during filming, Amanda declared: “Darling, I was so shit hot on the segway.”
As Lorraine laughed out an apology, it seems viewers were far from offended, instead chuckling along at the gaffe:
But of course, there are those who pointed out that swearing isn’t big or clever, at any age:
Co-starring in the second series of ‘The Real Marigold Hotel’ with Amanda are Miriam Margolyes and Lionel Blair, the latter of whom recently admitted that he didn’t get off to the best of starts on the show.
The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate opened up to HuffPost UK about his experience in India, revealing that he initially asked to be flown home when he saw the conditions he’d be living in.
He explained: “I really thought it was a shanty town when I first got there. In fact, I got into the hotel on that first day, and asked, ‘Can I have my ticket please? I want to go home. This is not me at all.’”
Fortunately, Lionel was able to be talked round, insisting that by the end of his first week his living quarters were comparable to the “garden of Eden”.
‘Lorraine’ airs weekdays from 8.30am on ITV.