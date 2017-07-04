A glance through Twitter at around 9.15pm on a weeknight makes two things clear.
First of all, everyone is watching ‘Love Island’.
Second: There are a lot of people who fancy this year’s contestants - some of whom think they would stand a chance at wooing the likes of Camilla and Marcel.
Well, we’ve got some good news - you can still apply to go on the show.
Yes, despite the fact ITV2 received over 55,000 applications before the series started, they are still on the lookout for new additions to the villa.
If you reckon you’ve got what it takes to nab a place on the show then you have until Friday (7 July) to fill out this form.
It’s fair to say the 2017 series of ‘Love Island’ has been nothing short of a total hit, with ratings reaching an all-time high of 2.4 million.
The programme counts a number of celebrities among its many fans, including grime star Stormzy, who recently confessed that he’s been totally “sucked in” by the format.
Another surprising fan is Liam Gallagher, who even admitted to tuning in to watch while he was at Glastonbury last month.