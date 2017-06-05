ITV

As much as Caroline Flack has insisted ‘Love Island’ is not about the sex, we all know it’s only a matter of time before the contestants start bunking up with each other. And while that would be nothing out of the ordinary in the real world, there is the small matter of 72 cameras watching their every move in the villa. With that in mind, we took it upon ourselves to ask how the new batch of hopefuls felt about the prospect of getting down and dirty on camera, when we met them prior to jetting off to the island of love. Needless to say, their responses were wide-ranging, with one or two being particularly eyebrow-raising (we’re looking at you, Kem). Chloe Crowhurst

“Well, they’ve got some blankets, ain’t they? I haven’t really thought about it as I haven’t found the man of my dreams yet. I have to find him before I get under the covers.” Kem Cetinay

“I think I’d be nervous the first time. I had this chat with my mum and told her she just had to accept it. She just told me not to do anything silly and embarrass myself. I probably will. You’ve got to do it and the end of the day, it’s the show. I can’t not do it with her. First night in, it’s probably not going to happen. “But I do find it really attractive when I go to sleep with a girl and she says no. It makes me like them even more, because if she slept with me straight away, I’d think she was a bit of a sl*t. I wouldn’t go off her instantly, but I feel she needs respect for herself. If I was a girl, I wouldn’t sleep with someone straight away, so that the boy knows you’re a nice girl. “I wouldn’t want to wait too long obviously. Maybe like a week, because it’s seven weeks and a week is like a month. If she makes me wait three weeks, she’s going to be proper frigid, innit. Why would you go on this show and make them wait three weeks?” Olivia Attwood

“I’m not literally going on to go and have sex on camera. It’s going to happen if you couple up with someone and you’re sleeping in a bed with someone, you’re going to have sex. “But I would like to keep it under the duvet out of respect for the family. I don’t want them to have to see their daughter’s naked arse on the Daily Mail. “They’re fine with it, but my mum told me to keep it classy.” Marcel Sommerville

“I don’t really mind it. It’s going to be two months and it’s going to be hard not to do it. I’m pretty sure most people are used to doing it on a regular occasion. “I might pace myself at the start. Maybe second week when I’ve got to know the girls and I’m in a good space with one of them. I don’t want to be that guy who’s jumping into bed with everyone though.” Montana Brown

“I know I’m not going to have sex. I am a very restrained person. It takes me a while to like someone in the first place. “I don’t know how it’s going to be being in that intense situation because I don’t know how it will play out. I know everyone intends not to have sex on TV, but I don’t want my brother to see me have sex on TV. He’s not even that protective, he just doesn’t want to get rinsed at school. “If I find someone I really like and I tell them I’m not going to have sex with them and they can’t wait, they’re not right for me. They can go and find someone else.” Dominic Lever

“It’s not something I’m intentionally going in there to do, but if it happens naturally, it happens. I wouldn’t rule it out. It’s not something I’m scared of doing.” Jessica Shears

“I know everyone says it, but I’m absolutely not. If a guy likes me, he will be waiting until after to engage in anything of any kind. I’m going to make my mum proud on that one.” Sam Gowler

“I want to be first in the house to do it, just to say I was first in the house to shag. Depends how well it goes though. I might go in there and people don’t fancy me. If I get on with someone straight away, I’ll try my luck.” Amber Davies

“I’m not going to rule it out but the thought of my little cousins… That’s terrifying! In my head, I’m going in saying I’m absolutely not going to have sex, but if one thing leads to another…” Harley Judge

“I probably am because you’ll get caught up in the moment and forget the cameras are rolling. It’s just going to be natural really. “When you come out it will be a bit weird, because you can tell they’re going to edit it and put some ‘Titanic’ music over it or something.” ‘Love Island’ launches on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.