Fresh from Camilla Thurlow and Jonny Mitchell’s split, some unexpected potential couples have emerged on ‘Love Island’. The pair called time on their short-lived romance during Wednesday’s (14 June) show, following a row about feminism, but it seems he hasn’t wasted any time in moving on. With a recoupling looming, Jonny has made a move on fellow singleton Chloe Crowhurst - just as romance looks like it could blossom for recently dumped Sam Gowland and Montana Brown.

ITV Jonny wastes no time in moving on from Camilla

After a conversation with Chloe where they agreed they have “craic”, Jonny told the Beach Hut he could see a future with her. “Chloe has been a massive part of my journey in here,” he said. “When I first arrived, I thought ‘another Essex bird’ but she’s a good laugh and I enjoy people that are very positive, very bubbly and comparatively to Camilla, I would be able to be myself around her and you can tell we do just get on and she’s not just putting it on because she wants to stay in.” The following morning Chloe tells Montana: “If you’d asked me three days ago I’d be like, ‘No’ but where I’ve got to know him a bit more and we’ve had that discussion, I feel like I could fancy him...” Meanwhile, sparks have begun to fly between Montana and Sam, after Olivia Attwood dumped him for Chris Hughes earlier this week.

ITV Could Sam and Montana be Love Island's new couple?

The pair had a conversation, where Sam told her he “100% sees it potentially going further”. He explained: “Three days ago it would have been friendship, just mates obviously we’ve spent more time together, you’ve been putting it right on us. Flirting all day every day.” Speaking in the Beach Hut, she later admitted she finds Sam attractive but has her reservations. “He’s got amazing eyes, he’s got a great set of gnashers, everything I look for but he’s covered in tattoos so this is something that I’m going to have to adjust to,” she said.”I just think he needs to slow down a little bit. “I’ve been that north once and I vowed to myself I’d never go again, it was way too rowdy. He drinks all the time, I don’t like drinking myself, I just feel like we’re very, very different people but we do get along very, very well.” Will Sam manage to charm Montana in time for the recoupling? Or will the arrival of new boy Mike turn her head? Find out in tonight’s ‘Love Island’, airing at 9pm on ITV2.