Following last night’s drama, which saw Jonny confront Theo over his interest in Tyla, she admits to Amber Davies she is starting to get cold feet about him.

That’s because Jonny’s relationship with Tyla Carr begins to crumble, after she expresses her doubts - thanks in part due to the arrival of new boy Theo Campbell.

‘Love Island’ fans have been waiting for the moment Jonny Mitchell receives his comeuppance for his treatment of Camilla Thurlow , and it looks like their patience will pay off in Friday’s (7 July) episode.

“I think I’m getting a little bit like ‘ugh’ with Jonny,” she says.

“I just feel like he’s not playful enough for me. He is just very soppy and I don’t mind soppy as long as it also comes with playfulness and manliness…

“I like the kisses and the cuddles and putting his arm around me and stuff but I also want him to pick me up and throw me in the pool. I’m just getting a bit bored and feeling like he’s being a bit fragile.

“If a macho man walked through the door with a lot of confidence and he was quite loud I’d probably be like...”

She later pulls Jonny aside to tell him about her fears, saying: “There’s nothing you’re doing wrong at all, I’m having a whale of a time with you and I’m loving life but I do need someone who is going to wear me out a bit and be overly playful and mess around. I’ve always craved an alpha male and I just feel like if it’s already like this in here, what will it be like on the outside?”