‘Love Island’ contestant Montana Brown has revealed how she previously dated Manchester United player Kieran O’Hara.

The 21-year-old split from the goal keeper prior to signing up for the ITV2 reality series, blaming the long distance nature of their romance.

ITV Montana Brown is one of the new 'Love Island' contestants

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists from Love Island’s home in Mallorca, Montana spilled: “He lived too far away and I was doing my dissertation. The long distance thing just didn’t really work and I couldn’t really travel that much.

“He was always away and would finish at 1pm and would think no one works past 1pm.”

And despite the demise of their relationship, it hasn’t put Montana off dating other sportsmen in the future.

She admitted: “I find I have a lot in common with them because they don’t excessively drink a lot, they don’t do drugs and I love going to the gym.

“But on another level, they can be quite lazy and eat out all the time, which I don’t mind on date night, but it’s nice to cook and most of them can’t cook for shit.”

EMPICS Sport Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara

The economics student also claimed she was “probably the poshest person” to ever appear on ‘Love Island’, having been privately educated.

Telling us she was “hoping to break the stereotype”, Montana said: “We’re stereotyped as snobby, people think we don’t want to socialise with other people who might not have as much money as them, and I can see where people are coming from, because a lot of people are snobby and closed-minded. But you learn something new from everyone you meet and it will only make you a better person.

“People think we’re boring, but I actually think I’m quite fun.”

However, Montana - who also revealed she acted as a body double on upcoming Liam Neeson film ‘The Communter’ - said her upbringing had made her “sheltered”.

“I’m not even friends with people who are northern or are rougher - but I’m not putting the two together,” she said.

“I don’t have any northern friends, but I would actually really love some because the ones who I have met are lovely.”

ITV Montana says she won't have sex on camera

Priding herself on “having good values”, Montana also swore off having sex in the villa, warning potential suitors they would have to wait until they were off camera to be intimate with her.

“I know I’m not going to have sex. I am a very restrained person,” she explained. “It takes me a while to even like someone in the first place.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be being in that intense situation because I don’t know how it will play out. I know everyone intends not to have sex on TV, but I don’t want my brother to see me do that.”

She added: “If I find someone I really like and I tell them I’m not going to have sex with them and they can’t wait, they’re not right for me. They can go and find someone else.”

‘Love Island’ launches on Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2.

