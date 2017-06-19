Ever since Chris Hughes branded Mike Thalassitis “Muggy Mike” during Sunday’s (18 June) dramatic recoupling on ‘Love Island’, we’ve been on the edge of our seats in anticipation of finding out what happened next. Well, ‘Love Island’ fans - the wait is over. And spoiler alert, things get heated. Viewers will remember how Olivia Attwood was torn over who she wanted to couple up with, after Mike expressed an interest in her, despite her growing romance with Chris.

ITV Chris and Olivia have been getting close recently

And in Sunday’s jaw-dropping recoupling ceremony, Mike ignored their relationship, choosing Olivia for himself to form an official pairing. As Chris then stood up to announce he would be teaming up with Chloe Crowhurst on a friendship basis, he jibed: “After bitching about her, somehow Muggy Mike has decided to take the girl I like.” Anyway, fast forward to Monday’s show, and fans finally get to see a showdown between them. Mike pulls Chris aside to discuss the matter after he overheard him bitching to Montana Brown, where Chris reiterates how Mike was caught out saying bad things about Olivia behind her back.

ITV Mike and Chris have it out following the recoupling ceremony

Mike responds: “I don’t think there’s any need for you to bring that up though, it had nothing really to do with you, and I’ve admitted to it, apologised and that’s it, it’s under the carpet. I don’t see why that’s bothering you.” “I want the best for her because I care about her,” Chris insists. “So if she chooses you I don’t want you to go and do all the bitchy stuff like you did on the first night. Because I care about her.” “Listen you can call it bitchy but what you did today was bitchy,” Mike argues. “You stand up there, call me ‘Muggy Mike’ and when I call you and say ‘look have you got anything to say come and say it’ you don’t. And you never said nothing to me.” In spite of the obvious disdain between them, Chris resolves to move on, but back in the Beach Hut, he makes it clear their beef is far from over. “Mike is a mug, there’s ways of doing things,” he says. “If you want to graft and you want to do that kind of thing, there’s a way of doing it and if he does need some tips then he can talk to me, but yeah, Muggy Mike. You should forgive but you shouldn’t forget in this life and obviously with me it’s hard for me to bite my tongue in situations like that, especially when I care about the people involved.”

ITV Mike paired up with Olivia, despite Mike's feelings for her

An unrepentant Mike pours scorn over Chris, saying: “I had a feeling Chris would throw his toys out of the pram a little bit. I don’t know what he called me, Muggy Mike or something. I don’t really care what he says about me to be honest. “At the end of the day, he’s clutching at straws, he’s trying obviously to break things up before they start. But I think Olivia’s old enough, she’s wise enough to let it go over her head.” And as Olivia and Mike later head to bed for their first night coupled-up, the pair end up getting rather cosy... Will Olivia do the dirty on Chris? Find out in tonight’s ‘Love Island’, airing at 9pm on ITV2.