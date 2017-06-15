The ‘Love Island’ villa hasn’t exactly been a harmonious place over the last few days, and that doesn’t look set to change any time soon, with the arrival of a new contestant. Bosses have confirmed a new boy will touch down on the Island during Thursday’s (15 June) show, which is bound to cause more drama ahead of the latest recoupling.

ITV

So let’s get to know him a little better, shall we? Mike Thalassitis Age: 24 Occupation: Semi-Pro Footballer Location: London He says: “I just think I look different to all of them. Tall, dark and handsome – which is what most of the girls have said they are looking for.”

ITV

Mike’s arrival could spell trouble for the current crop of boys, as he has admitted he has his eye on some of the ladies who are coupled-up. “Looks wise, I’d say Jessica, Olivia and Amber,” he said. “But personality is really important – I couldn’t be with Jessica if we were having boring conversation. I want to have a laugh and enjoy the girl’s company.” He added he has “no loyalty to the boys”, explaining: “They’ve only known each other for a week, so it’s not like they are in proper relationships yet. It’s the name of the game. If I want to go and speak to a bird, I’ll do it. I don’t know these guys from Adam.” He is the latest addition to the line-up following Gabby Allen and Tyne-Lexy Clarson’s arrivals last weekend. The contestants will be forced to recouple in the coming days, and with the Island currently having more girls than guys, we will be waving goodbye to the first female contestant. Harley Judge was the first to leave the Island last week, following the first recoupling of the series. ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.