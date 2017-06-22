The revolving door that is the ‘Love Island’ villa has spun once again, with two newcomers arriving on the show to shake things up.

In Thursday (22 June) night’s episode, the contestants were only just getting over the departures of Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis, when a pair of fresh faces marched into the villa looking for love.

So let’s meet them, shall we?

Simon

Age: 28

Occupation: Barber

Location: Manchester

He says: “Over the past 18 months, I’ve not been sleeping around, I’ve been on a few dates and I’ve been looking for a girlfriend. Before that, I cheated on my ex and probably had quite a bad reputation at one point. I’ve changed since then.”

Who has he got his eye on? “I’m thinking Montana and Amber.”

Tyla

Age: 24

Occupation: Model

Location: Chipstead

She says: “I don’t tend to let rivalry show, so I end up being overly-confident to compensate for being shy. I might be a bit intimated going up against someone like Montana for the same guy – Montana in particular doesn’t seem to let go of things.”

Who has she got her eye on? “I go for looks but I think personality wins every time – I really like Chris and Dom. Oh and Kem would be me all over if only he had a few more inches on him.”

Jess and Mike who were booted out of the villa during Wednesday night’s show, following a shock voting twist.

The three couples with the least amount of public votes were revealed, with the surviving boys having to choose one girl to leave, and the surviving girls picking a boy to get rid of.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s show also saw Camilla Thurlow and Jonny Mitchell rekindle their relationship, after sharing a kiss on a romantic date.

‘Love Island’ continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2.

