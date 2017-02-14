As a Valentine’s Day treat, ITV has announced details of the upcoming third series of ‘Love Island’.

The reality show will be returning to ITV2 later this year, with Caroline Flack hosting once again, and we’ll be seeing more of her than ever this time around.

It has been revealed that in addition to her usual appearances in the villa, she’ll also be fronting a weekly live show à la ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ and ‘The Xtra Factor’, which will see celebrity guests and members of the public voicing their views about the latest action from the show.