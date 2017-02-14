As a Valentine’s Day treat, ITV has announced details of the upcoming third series of ‘Love Island’.
The reality show will be returning to ITV2 later this year, with Caroline Flack hosting once again, and we’ll be seeing more of her than ever this time around.
It has been revealed that in addition to her usual appearances in the villa, she’ll also be fronting a weekly live show à la ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ and ‘The Xtra Factor’, which will see celebrity guests and members of the public voicing their views about the latest action from the show.
ITV’s commissioning editor for Comedy and Entertainment, Amanda Stavri, has excitedly said: “Last year, ‘Love Island’ became a real part of the national conversation and now, our new studio show will help feed our viewers’ appetite for more.
“If the twists and turns are anywhere near as fast paced as last year, it looks like Caroline and our studio guests will have plenty to talk about.”
The most recent series of ‘Love Island’ made headlines for its raunchy content, as well as the moment former Miss GB Zara Holland found herself stripped of her crown, with the organisation blaming her on-screen behaviour for their decision.
Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyte were eventually voted the public’s winners, and are still together almost a year on, even putting in a brief appearance as a couple on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ last year.
If you fancy your chances on the show, they’re still accepting applications until 30 April over on ITV’s website.