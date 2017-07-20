Get ready for some adorable scenes on Thursday’s (20 July) ‘Love Island’, as Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt recreate a scene from ‘La La Land’.

As the final of the ITV2 reality series approaches, the couples are all sent on a romantic final date to reflect on their time in the villa together.

While Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes are venture out on a yacht and Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies go out for a romantic meal, Camilla and Jamie are sent into the hills where a string trio is waiting for them.