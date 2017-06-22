It looks like romance could be back on the cards for ‘Love Island’ favourites Camilla Thurlow and Jonny Mitchell.

The couple split earlier in the series, following an unexpected row about feminism, but have stuck together in their pairing in order to avoid being booted off the Island.

But in Thursday’s (22 June) episode of the ITV2 reality show, sparks begin to fly between them once again, as they head out on an afternoon tea date.

ITV Jonny and Camilla enjoy a date on 'Love Island'

As Jonny tells the boys he is hoping to try and get back with Camilla, she is heard admitting to the girls she’s concerned a date will cause her feelings to come back and that he won’t reciprocate them.

When they sit down for their date, Camilla is quick to tell Jonny she is sorry for handling their row badly, saying: “I think if I had had the chat the next day it would have had a different outcome.”

Jonny replies: “It was a shame that it went like that. Thinking about it, it wasn’t a big deal. I was just really riled up. It was just stupid.”

ITV Jonny is keen to start things up between them again

As they begin to feel more relaxed, Camilla then confesses to feeling jealous watching Jonny grow close to now-eliminated contestant Tyne-Lexy Clarson.

She says: “I obviously took a massive step back because I want you to have an amazing experience and wouldn’t want to ever stand in anyone’s way but it obviously wasn’t pleasant to see you with Tyne all the time. It wasn’t nice to watch. You can take from that what you will.”

Jonny, however, sets Camilla’s mind at rest by reassuring her: “What you’ve got to appreciate is that you’re stepping back so I can enjoy my experience but the fact that I picked you at the last coupling shows that you are such a massive part of my experience. Probably the biggest. I don’t want you to feel like you have to give me space now though.”

ITV Camilla is nervous about admitting her feelings to Jonny

Camilla then poses the all-important question, asking if he’d like to spent more time with her, to which she receives an enthusiastic “yes”.

Then follows a romantic moment when the pair share a kiss...

ITV The pair end their date with a kiss

Returning to the villa, Camilla tells the Beach Hut she is hoping this is the start of a “second chance”, as Jonny also admits he is also hopeful of things progressing.

“Back on track. Very happy going at a slow pace and I’m very realistic with my expectations of it,” he says.

“Don’t get me wrong, I would like to throw her on the bed, I’m not sure how it would go down though.”

Watch Camilla and Jonny’s date unfold in full in tonight’s ‘Love Island’, airing at 9pm on ITV2.

'Love Island': Check Out The All-New Villa