‘Love Island’ cast members Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood look set to put even more money in the bank, thanks to their own reality TV show.
The couple, who came third in this year’s series, are reportedly in talks to star in their own programme, and there’s even talk that plastic baby Cash Hughes will somehow feature.
A source is quoted as telling the Sun: “It’s no surprise then that they’ve been quickly tapped up to do a follow-up show chronicling how they’re doing on the outside and as well as all the other things they’ve signed up for.”
Since the series ended, the finalists have all been pretty busy and Olivia recently launched her first clothing line with website In The Style.
ITV2 bosses have also confirmed that Chris will star in another reality TV show, with his ‘Love Island’ BFF Kem Cetinay.
The pair’s bromance was one of the standout highlights of the show and many fans even cheekily called for them to win over the show’s actual couples.