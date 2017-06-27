‘Love Island’ bosses are planning to put the contestants’ loyalties to the “ultimate test” in the coming weeks.

The remaining couples are about to be split up, with half of them being sent to a whole new villa, separated from their partners.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock The 'Love Island' contestants

The boys will be in one villa and the girls in another, with a slew of newbies arriving shortly afterwards, to test the strength of the show’s core relationships in an “explosive” twist.

The “ultimate challenge” will serve as a “test of loyalty” for those who’ve already found romance on the show, but also a chance for “the ones who haven’t found love” to see if they can find it with a newbie.

An insider also told The Mirror: “Because of the villa’s remote location, the second house will be in the same town but is far enough away that both groups can get up to whatever they want.

ITV Dom's had a rough week - and he's about to be put to the "ultimate test"

‘Love Island’ continues tonight (27 June), at 9pm on ITV2.

