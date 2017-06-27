‘Love Island’ bosses are planning to put the contestants’ loyalties to the “ultimate test” in the coming weeks.
The remaining couples are about to be split up, with half of them being sent to a whole new villa, separated from their partners.
The boys will be in one villa and the girls in another, with a slew of newbies arriving shortly afterwards, to test the strength of the show’s core relationships in an “explosive” twist.
The “ultimate challenge” will serve as a “test of loyalty” for those who’ve already found romance on the show, but also a chance for “the ones who haven’t found love” to see if they can find it with a newbie.
An insider also told The Mirror: “Because of the villa’s remote location, the second house will be in the same town but is far enough away that both groups can get up to whatever they want.
“The secret location is going to be used for two or three days and new girls will be sent into the boys’ house to test them, and new boys will go into the girls’ house. It’s to test the loyalty of current relationships and it’s going to be explosive.”
It’s already been a dramatic week in the ‘Love Island’ villa, particularly after Dom Lever was let in on the rumour that Jessica Shears, who he was previously partnered with on the show, had been unfaithful with former contestant Mike Thalassitis on the outside.
But while Dom kicked off upon hearing the news, both Mike and Jess have denied the accusation.
‘Love Island’ continues tonight (27 June), at 9pm on ITV2.