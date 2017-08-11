‘Love Island’ star Emma-Jane Woodhams has unveiled her baby bump for the first time since announcing she was pregnant.

The 20-year-old, who was on the 2016 series of the reality show, shared a topless photo on Instagram of herself cradling her bump.

Woodham revealed in August 2017 that she was expecting her first child with her childhood sweetheart, Jordan. The news came five months after she revealed she and Terry Walsh, whom she met on the reality show, had split.

“So you were all right it literally just ‘showed up one morning’,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 10 August.

“Still can’t believe my eyes when I look down now.”