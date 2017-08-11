‘Love Island’ star Emma-Jane Woodhams has unveiled her baby bump for the first time since announcing she was pregnant.
The 20-year-old, who was on the 2016 series of the reality show, shared a topless photo on Instagram of herself cradling her bump.
Woodham revealed in August 2017 that she was expecting her first child with her childhood sweetheart, Jordan. The news came five months after she revealed she and Terry Walsh, whom she met on the reality show, had split.
“So you were all right it literally just ‘showed up one morning’,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 10 August.
“Still can’t believe my eyes when I look down now.”
Woodhams continued: “After so many patient weeks I ‘popped’ and I actually feel pregnant now.
“You can all stop wondering if I’m really pregnant - I was starting to wonder myself to be fair. What an amazing thing the female human body is.”
She also cleared up rumours about who the baby’s father was, explaining that she got back with her boyfriend - who she was with for several years when she was younger - in April 2017.
“No, it’s not Terry’s, we split up in February,” she wrote. “No, it wasn’t planned but I’m so, so happy. Rekindled flame and motherhood. Hello 2018.”
Emma-Jane Woodhams and Jordan.
Commenting on the photo of her baby bump, one person wrote: “Congratulations, enjoy being pregnant - it’s wonderful. You look beautiful.”
Another wrote: “Well look at that beautiful little bump - I support you Emma and think you will be a brilliant mum. I hope you document lovely pictures on Insta!”