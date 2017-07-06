‘Love Island’ has built up a pretty impressive fanbase in the past five weeks, and if you’re glued to ITV2 every night then we have some pretty exciting news: You can now apply for tickets to the final.

Yes, the one that’s in Mallorca.

Fans can apply for tickets to the grand finale on Applause Store, though it’s worth noting that everyone who nabs one will have to make their own way to Mallorca, where transport to the villa will then be provided.