    06/07/2017 15:18 BST | Updated 12/07/2017 17:39 BST

    ‘Love Island’ Final: Here’s How You Can Be At The Villa For The Grand Finale

    ‘Love Island’ has built up a pretty impressive fanbase in the past five weeks, and if you’re glued to ITV2 every night then we have some pretty exciting news: You can now apply for tickets to the final.

    Yes, the one that’s in Mallorca.

    Fans can apply for tickets to the grand finale on Applause Store, though it’s worth noting that everyone who nabs one will have to make their own way to Mallorca, where transport to the villa will then be provided.

    ITV/LoveIsland
    Will Gabby and Marcel make it to the final?

    Since it began airing last month, ‘Love Island’ has become one of the most-talked about shows on television, with ratings reaching a record high of 2.4 million.

    The villa has seen a number of entrances and exits in the last five weeks and one of the most recent arrivals, Theo Campbell, is a Team GB athlete.

    Unfortunately, he neglected to tell his British Athletics coaches that he was jetting off to Mallorca to (hopefully) find love, and they’ve since questioned his decision to do so.

    A statement issued on Thursday (6 July) morning read: “With the IAAF World Championships in London just a month away, we would expect all those in contention for selection to be 100% focused on their training and preparations to compete against the world’s best athletes.”

    Apply for tickets to the ‘Love Island’ final here.

    Conversations