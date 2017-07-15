The format for this year’s ‘Love Island’ final is yet to be confirmed by ITV bosses, but one of last year’s contestants may have just revealed what they have in store.
Kady McDermott has admitted that she’s heard rumours that producers could be shaking things up a bit and potentially awarding the prize money to one person, instead of a pair.
Kady, who is still dating Scott Thomas, after meeting him on the programme, has told the Sun: “We’ve heard about a twist, individuals might win instead of couples.”
It seems she isn’t too impressed by the idea either, as she added: “It’s a bit weird, that defeats the object of ‘Love Island’.
“The producers are at risk of ruining the format by changing the rules all the time. They need to keep it simple or it could go the same way as ‘Big Brother’, downhill.”
There are just 10 days left in the current series, which has been a huge hit with fans.
So far, ‘Love Island’ has broken numerous ITV2 viewing figure records and even counts Jeremy Corbyn as a fan.
Friday (14 July) night’s episode saw Theo Campbell leave the villa, after yet another shock recoupling.