ITV has responded to the concerns of some ‘Love Island’ fans, who think the contestants are being given more information than is being let on.

In Tuesday’s (4 July) show, eyebrows were raised when Craig Lawson compared himself and fellow contestant Camilla Thurlow to newly-divorced Professor Green and Millie Mackintosh.

Innocent enough, right? What with Craig’s resemblance to the British rapper, and Camilla’s tendency to speak like she’s wandered straight off the set of ‘Made In Chelsea’?