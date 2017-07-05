ITV has responded to the concerns of some ‘Love Island’ fans, who think the contestants are being given more information than is being let on.
In Tuesday’s (4 July) show, eyebrows were raised when Craig Lawson compared himself and fellow contestant Camilla Thurlow to newly-divorced Professor Green and Millie Mackintosh.
Innocent enough, right? What with Craig’s resemblance to the British rapper, and Camilla’s tendency to speak like she’s wandered straight off the set of ‘Made In Chelsea’?
Well, some ‘Love Island’ devotees have suggested that Craig made this comparison based on feedback from viewers, who have been making similar comments ever since they got paired up (Pro Green himself even acknowledged the resemblance), going as far as to suggest the show is “fixed”.
However, ITV is adamant that this is not the case.
A spokesperson said in a statement: “Craig had no outside contact. He made this comparison himself.”
So there you have it, Craig has not been checking social media. He’s not being fed lines by producers. He just made a very obvious comparison. Let’s move on.
The current series of ‘Love Island’ has been a huge hit for ITV2, now pulling in more than two million viewers an episode, more than can be said for Channel 5’s reality rival ‘Big Brother’, which has hit an all-time low with regards to ratings.
And while series three of ‘Love Island’ has been considerably more tame than its predecessor, things have heating up a lot more in the villa lately, with three couples sealing the deal in Monday’s (3 July) show, and Kem sneaking off with Amber for a bit of an afternoon delight the following day.
‘Love Island’ airs on ITV2 at 9pm.