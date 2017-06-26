Eliminated ‘Love Island’ star Mike Thalassitis has denied having a fling with Jessica Shears after being booted out of the villa, following rumours they spent the night together.

Last week, The Sun reported that the two reality stars had got together at their hotel shortly after being given the axe, despite Jess saying she’d hoped to pursue a romance with her ‘Love Island’ partner, Dom Lever, once the show was over.

ITV Jess Shears

While the two had kept schtum on the rumours, Mike finally addressed them during Sunday’s (25 June) ‘Love Island: Aftersun’, insisting that people had got the wrong end of the stick about the nature of his relationship with Jess.

ITV Mike has dismissed the rumours

He told presenter Caroline Flack: “Everyone knows what you read in the media gets blown up… We got back to a villa, and we were chaperoned, we were never alone.”

Unfortunately, this came a little too late, as Dom had already got wind of the rumours from Marcel, following a Skype conversation with the outside world.

ITV Dom didn't take the news well

After Marcel broke the news that there were rumours going around about Jess and Mike, a furious Dom stormed out of the villa.

He claimed: “I know it was real... I was true to her and I thought it was special. If she’s done what she’s done it clearly wasn’t as special to her.”

‘Love Island’ continues on Monday (26 June) at 9pm on ITV2.

