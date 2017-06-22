Eliminated ‘Love Island’ star Jessica Shears has said she has no regrets about having sex on TV.
Prior to appearing on the ITV2 show, Jess told HuffPost UK that she would “absolutely not” be getting intimate in front of the nation, insisting: “I’m going to make my mum proud on that one.”
She later had a change of heart, though, after she and ‘Love Island’ partner Dom Lever disappeared under the covers together last week.
Having now left the show, she told Digital Spy that she had no regrets about doing a 180, claiming: “The reason I said [I wouldn’t have sex] is because I didn’t think I’d meet someone who could make me feel that comfortable in the villa.
“Dom is the most respectable guy I’ve ever met. He made me feel so at home. And trust me, when you’re in that hideaway, you don’t feel like you’re in the villa anymore.”
Shortly after her departure, Jess claimed she’d like to make a go of it with Dom in the real world, but would understand if he wound up falling for someone else on the show.
Jess said: “I would like to see Dom enjoy the summer and last the whole time. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for him. I want him to have an amazing summer and wouldn’t want his experience shortened by me leaving.
“Obviously I hope we still have a connection when he leaves but I said to him and Liv ‘don’t let me see you too soon’.”
Past contestant Zara Holland recently advised future reality stars against having sex on telly, claiming that if she had her time on ‘Love Island’ again, she’d do things differently.
‘Love Island’ continues on Thursday (22 June), at 9pm on ITV2.