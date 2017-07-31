Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell proved that a leopard doesn’t really ever change its spots, as he mugged off new squeeze Chyna Ellis on Sunday’s (30 July) live reunion.

The reality star left his fellow Islander visibly annoyed when he claimed they were “just good friends”, when they were pressed about their romance by host Caroline Flack.

ITV Caroline Flack quizzed Chyna and Jonny about their relationship status

When she asked them for their official status, he simply claimed they were “leaving it open”.

A shocked Chyna was heard saying, “what the hell?”, before Caroline gave her a sympathetic hug.

Jonny’s behaviour earned him a roasting on Twitter, especially following the way he treated Camilla Thurlow during his time in the villa.

can't believe jonny mugged chyna off on live tv 🙄😂 #LoveIsland — Ashley (@1AshleyJordan) July 30, 2017

its good to see Jonny is STILL a prick 👌🏻 poor Chyna #loveisland — daisy ☀️ (@daisypriestx) July 30, 2017

I actually feel sorry for Chyna but we all know Jonny is a dick 😒😂 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandReunion pic.twitter.com/kBMFmy9D6N — Megan Caitlin Lewis (@Meganlewisc) July 30, 2017

WOW Jonny has just proved that he is still the biggest prick ever #loveisland — megs (@meganshipmanx) July 30, 2017

#LoveIslandReunion can't believe Jonny just played chyna like that !! oh Jonny Jonny ... once a mug, always a mug #LoveIsland — Never Thatdeep (@never_thatdeep) July 30, 2017

Camilla got a lucky escape from Jonny. He seems like a right twat. @LoveIsland #LoveIslandReunion 🌴🖕🏼👋🏼 — Sadie (@mynameissadie) July 30, 2017

Would hate to be Jonny after that #LoveIsland 😂😂 #chynaisfuming — Lois (@LoisP8191) July 30, 2017

Hope Chyna bins off Jonny after tonight's #LoveIsland reunion — CariadNapper (@CariadNapper) July 30, 2017

The 'muggiest' moment has to be Jonny & Chyna on the #LoveIsIand reunion show! @LoveIsland 😂😬 #awks — Kerry Foot 🏃‍♀️ (@KezzaLF) July 30, 2017

This is just reminding me how much I hate how Jonny treated Camilla. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandReunion — REBEKKA 👸 (@rebekkablogs) July 30, 2017

Jonny isn't even on Love Island anymore yet he's continuing to be a complete and utter TWAT — caitlin (@caitlinchiverss) July 30, 2017

Jonny mate talk about always putting you foot in it #awkward #loveisland #loveislandreunion — Ashlee Poppy (@Ashyyy_314) July 30, 2017

Jonny had managed to be a prick to offend everyone in a 20 second slot on the reunion show #LoveIsland 😂 — Lou Hope (@loulouhope) July 30, 2017

Chyna had the last laugh though, later posting unsuspecting pictures of him on her Snapchat story, along with the caption, “what a little prick”.

The pair actually got together following their time in the villa, and after Jonny watched love interest Tyla Carr go on to couple up with Mike Thalassitis.

He later whisked Chyna away on holiday, but despite his grand gesture, it seems he’s not ready to commit to her just year.

Jonny previously faced a grilling from Caroline about his behaviour towards Camilla on the ITV2 reality show, after he jumped ship from their relationship when Tyla showed an interest in him.

