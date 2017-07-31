Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell proved that a leopard doesn’t really ever change its spots, as he mugged off new squeeze Chyna Ellis on Sunday’s (30 July) live reunion.
The reality star left his fellow Islander visibly annoyed when he claimed they were “just good friends”, when they were pressed about their romance by host Caroline Flack.
When she asked them for their official status, he simply claimed they were “leaving it open”.
A shocked Chyna was heard saying, “what the hell?”, before Caroline gave her a sympathetic hug.
Jonny’s behaviour earned him a roasting on Twitter, especially following the way he treated Camilla Thurlow during his time in the villa.
Chyna had the last laugh though, later posting unsuspecting pictures of him on her Snapchat story, along with the caption, “what a little prick”.
The pair actually got together following their time in the villa, and after Jonny watched love interest Tyla Carr go on to couple up with Mike Thalassitis.
He later whisked Chyna away on holiday, but despite his grand gesture, it seems he’s not ready to commit to her just year.
Jonny previously faced a grilling from Caroline about his behaviour towards Camilla on the ITV2 reality show, after he jumped ship from their relationship when Tyla showed an interest in him.