It’s all over for Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell, as he’s been dumped from the show. The Islander has become the latest to be voted off the ITV2 reality series, following a brutal twist during Tuesday’s (11 July) episode.

ITV Jonny Mitchell has been voted off 'Love Island'

Jonny was among four contestants who proved to be the least popular, after producers called for viewers to vote for their favourites in a recent poll. Marcel Somerville received a text revealing Amber Davies, Olivia Attwood and Tyla Carr had landed in the bottom four with Jonny. Camilla Thurlow then had to read aloud a text, which explained the two Islanders with the fewest votes would have to chose between them who should leave. Those unlucky two were then announced as Jonny and Tyla, with the former couple eventually settling on the decision that Jonny would leave the Island.

ITV Tyla called off her relationship with Jonny on Monday

His exit came less than 24 hours after Tyla called things off with Jonny, after she’d enough of his jealousy over her relationship with newcomer Theo Campbell. However, the pair seemed to have regrets over calling things off just moments before the dumping took place. With Jonny now firmly out of the picture, will Theo make his move on Tyla, or will she be too heartbroken over Jonny to pursue anything? Jonny’s behaviour towards Tyla over the Theo situation had previously drawn criticism from CEO of charity Women’s Aid, Polly Neate, who claimed he had acted in a “possessive and controlling” way. In a blog post published on HuffPost UK, she wrote: “When Jonny said that Theo would have to prise Tyla from his cold, dead hands’, it was not romantic. “It did not demonstrate just how much he liked her and it certainly wasn’t funny. It was possessive and controlling. “The underlying sentiment was that this man believes he owns this woman. Often batted away as ‘laddish behaviour’, or ‘just a phrase’, in isolation one comment seems innocuous, but it’s not. “Statements like this normalise the objectification of women and men’s power over us. They normalise sexism so that we accept it.” See the fallout from Jonny’s departure when ‘Love Island’ continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2.