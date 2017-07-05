‘Love Island’ viewers didn’t know where to look during Tuesday (4 July) night’s episode, when Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies sloped off for what we can only describe as an afternoon delight.
Following the most explicit episode of the series, which saw three couples seal the deal, the pair were still feeling raunchy.
Kem approached Amber in the garden to tell her he “could go again now”, and grabbed his manhood, adding: “Look, I’m literally getting a little bit excitable.”
Lovely.
The pair then scouted the villa for somewhere secluded to spend some alone time, scoping out the dressing room, the balcony, the shower and the toilet.
But after ruling out all of those locations, they headed back down to the bedroom, where they risked being caught out by their fellow Islanders as they got down to business.
Luckily, the couple managed to finish their *ahem* activities before Nathan strolled into the bedroom.
However, he knew full well what had been happening just moments earlier, as Kem and Amber couldn’t hide their post-coital grins.
Later in the episode, four Islanders were shockingly dumped from the villa, following a public vote to discover who everyone’s favourite boy and girl was.
Meanwhile, two new boys are set to cause a stir, when they arrive on the Island tonight.
‘Love Island’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.