‘Love Island’ viewers didn’t know where to look during Tuesday (4 July) night’s episode, when Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies sloped off for what we can only describe as an afternoon delight.

Following the most explicit episode of the series, which saw three couples seal the deal, the pair were still feeling raunchy.

Kem approached Amber in the garden to tell her he “could go again now”, and grabbed his manhood, adding: “Look, I’m literally getting a little bit excitable.”

Lovely.