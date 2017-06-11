Just when the numbers were finally getting balanced in ‘Love Island’, two new girls have arrived in the villa to shake things up once again.
Following Harley’s elimination earlier this week, there were six couples living harmoniously (kind of) on the island, but that’s all set to change with the arrival of Gabrielle Allen and Tyne-Lexy Clarson.
Gabrielle is a fitness instructor from Liverpool, who describes herself as “all or nothing” when it comes to romance, confessing: “[When I’m dating someone] I put everything into it. They are my life, almost. Which is kind of a blessing but also a curse sometimes.
“I think I’m kind of a nightmare sometimes, probably. Maybe a bit hard work.”
Both girls have said they’re on the show to find love, with student Tyne-Lexy claiming: “I feel like my love life has been stuck in hell so I’ve got nothing left to lose.”
The girls’ arrival is bad news for the ‘Love Island’ ladies already on the show, as to stay on the show, they will have to couple up with the men already in the villa, and it sounds like Tyne-Lexy is taking no prisoners.
She claims: “At the end of the day you only get one opportunity at this. I need to find my man so it’s game on. I have no loyalties, I don’t know them and they don’t know me.”
Gabrielle appears to be taking a slightly different approach, though, insisting: “I hope the girls like me too and we all get on.
“Girls are jealous people in general, and there might be a bit of bitchiness and jealousy in the situation we’re in. But if you handle it head-on, hopefully we won’t be arguing too much.”
See how the rest of the contestants react to the newbies’ arrivals in Sunday’s (11 June) ‘Love Island’, at 9pm on ITV2.