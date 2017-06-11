Just when the numbers were finally getting balanced in ‘Love Island’, two new girls have arrived in the villa to shake things up once again.

Following Harley’s elimination earlier this week, there were six couples living harmoniously (kind of) on the island, but that’s all set to change with the arrival of Gabrielle Allen and Tyne-Lexy Clarson.

Gabrielle is a fitness instructor from Liverpool, who describes herself as “all or nothing” when it comes to romance, confessing: “[When I’m dating someone] I put everything into it. They are my life, almost. Which is kind of a blessing but also a curse sometimes.

“I think I’m kind of a nightmare sometimes, probably. Maybe a bit hard work.”