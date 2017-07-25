While Mike Thalassitis earned the nickname ‘Muggy Mike’ during his time in the ‘Love Island’ villa, it’s fair to say he was mugged off himself at the hands of Olivia Attwood.

And while the pair remained on friendly terms during his second stint on the ITV2 reality show, he took a cheeky swipe at her after a video of her started going viral during Monday (24 July) night’s final.