While Mike Thalassitis earned the nickname ‘Muggy Mike’ during his time in the ‘Love Island’ villa, it’s fair to say he was mugged off himself at the hands of Olivia Attwood.
And while the pair remained on friendly terms during his second stint on the ITV2 reality show, he took a cheeky swipe at her after a video of her started going viral during Monday (24 July) night’s final.
Fans couldn’t help but laugh when Olivia performed one hell of a dive into the villa’s pool, and they began sharing clips of it on Twitter.
One of her catchphrases then came back to haunt her, as Mike retweeted the video along with the caption: “Diving into that dicksand like...”
Olivia famously said she was falling into Mike’s “dicksand”, when she became torn between him and Chris Hughes earlier in the series.
And for those not quite sure what “dicksand” is, we’ll allow her to explain:
‘Love Island’ fans were pretty bereft as the series concluded on Monday, with Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies being crowned the winners.
The good news is that it has already been announced that a fourth series will air in 2018, while it was recently reported the show’s creator was keen to explore the possibility of a gay version, featuring LGBT+ contestants.
But if you are wondering how you are going to cope in the meantime, the complete series one and two boxsets are now available on ITV Hub.
We also have some spin-off suggestions of our own that bosses should definitely make.