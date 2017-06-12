Olivia Attwood has already admitted she’s ready to bin off Sam Gowland in ‘Love Island’, just days after the two partnered up in the latest reshuffle of the series. The two got together last week, with Sam claiming that he was happy with the partnership, confessing during a private Beach Hut chat: “We’re connecting a bit so we just keep doing what we’re doing and then hopefully that’s the aim “Hopefully we’ll just keep progressing to more than friends, it seems to be going well at the minute.”

ITV Olivia and Sam looked like love's young dream last week

Well, Sam. We’re afraid we’ve got some news for you. Things aren’t quite as going as well as you think. Speaking to the other girls, Olivia claimed there was “no sexual chemistry” between the two of them, insisting: “I can’t imagine having sex with him. And he keeps talking about when we have sex. “When we went on a date and that, I thought there was a connection, I was looking at him in a different light. But as the days go on, the amount he’s irritating me is not normal.”

ITV Olivia is having second thoughts

Eventually, Olivia plucked up the courage to tell Sam her true feelings, which included whipping one of the oldest lines in the book. She told him: “I feel that I’ve pulled away and I feel proper distant from you. “We started off as really good friends, so we were together all the time. Since I’ve felt these feelings it’s making me not want to be around you at all. Something’s not right but I can’t put my finger on what it is. “You haven’t done anything. You’re one of the best boys in this house and you’ve got a heart of gold. It’s not you it is me.” *record scratch* Yes, romance fans. Olivia literally just told him “it’s not you, it is me”. On national television. She concluded: “I’m looking for something, and I don’t know what it is. You’re irritating me but you’re not doing anything wrong.” See the aftermath of Olivia’s frank revelation in Monday’s (12 June) ‘Love Island’, at 9pm on ITV2.