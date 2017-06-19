All Sections
    19/06/2017 10:17 BST

    Love Island's Tyne-Lexy Shines A Light On Game-Players In The Villa

    'On the outside... I think they'd clash massively.'

    Tyne-Lexy Clarson has admitted she thinks there are a few game-players currently residing in the ‘Love Island’ villa, after becoming the first girl to be booted off the show.

    In the latest recoupling, Tyne-Lexy was the only female contestant not to be picked by one of the boys, meaning it was time for her to pack her bags and leave the island for good.

    Since her departure, she’s admitted that she’s rather wary of a few of her fellow contestants’ motives, specifically pointing the finger at Dom Lever and Jess Shears.

    ITV
    Tyne-Lexy Clarson

    Confessing she’s not convinced by their romance, she said: “From how I feel, they work [as a couple] in the villa because they kind of take the mummy and daddy role and they kind of like that kind of status in there but in the outside world… I think they’d clash massively.”

    ITV
    Jess and Dom in the 'Love Island' villa

    Tyne-Lexy also revealed she felt Chris was playing a game more than anyone else “just from the way he was acting”.

    However, she added: “Obviously it is a game and you can’t really judge it by who’s playing a game and who isn’t because obviously everyone actually is playing the game... but no, he came across a bit…”

    What a cliffhanger.

    ITV
    Tyne-Lexy suspects Chris is playing a game

    Last night’s (18 June) recoupling also threw out a rather controversial moment, when newcomer Mike Thalassitis wound up stealing Olivia Attwood right from under her original partner, Chris Hughes, earning him the nickname “muggy Mike”.

    See the aftermath of that in tonight’s (19 June) ‘Love Island’ at 9pm on ITV2.

