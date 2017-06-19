Tyne-Lexy Clarson has admitted she thinks there are a few game-players currently residing in the ‘Love Island’ villa, after becoming the first girl to be booted off the show.

In the latest recoupling, Tyne-Lexy was the only female contestant not to be picked by one of the boys, meaning it was time for her to pack her bags and leave the island for good.

Since her departure, she’s admitted that she’s rather wary of a few of her fellow contestants’ motives, specifically pointing the finger at Dom Lever and Jess Shears.