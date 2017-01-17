Low-Income Families Left Stranded As Concentrix Failed To Answer 62,000 Calls In One Month, Damning Report Finds

Low-earning families were left stranded as a firm employed by the Government to help cut tax credit fraud left 62,000 calls unanswered in one month, a report has found.

A damning review from the National Audit Office (NAO) also found US firm Concentrix missed over half its performance targets and during one month left two-thirds of its post unopened.

In a blog for The Huffington Post, MP Frank Field condemned the company’s “game of Russian roulette” with hungry families and called on the Government to refund those “who faced months of desperation under Concentrix’s reign, for the hardship they endured”.

Concentrix made just 20% of the savings it was hired to achieve, and around a third of the firm’s decisions to stop tax credit awards were later overturned, the report also revealed.