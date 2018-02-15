Loyle Carner Cancels Radio 1 Live Lounge Appearance Over Song Choice Row

Brit Award nominee Loyle Carner has spoken out about his decision to pull out of a planned appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Loyle is up for Best British Breakthrough Act at this year’s Brits, and along with his fellow nominees, had been booked to perform live on Radio 1 in the lead-up to the ceremony next week.

However, on Thursday morning (15 February), Loyle tweeted that he had cancelled his appearance on the Radio 1 show, as producers had refused all three of his suggestions of songs he’d like to cover.