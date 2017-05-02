Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have sparked hopes of a romance, after reportedly growing close behind the scenes on Bear Grylls’ ‘The Island’.
It has been claimed the famous pair are among a host of famous faces who will be marooned on a remote island for a new celebrity series of the survivalist’s Channel 4 show.
And while bosses are yet to confirm the official line-up, the Daily Star has claimed that the two stars hit it off while training for the show in Panama last week.
According to the paper, producers are keeping their fingers crossed it could spell for romance on the new series.
A source said: “There’s definitely a mutual attraction which is getting everyone excited.
“The crew are going to do everything they can to try to make it happen between them.”
After Lucy was first linked to the programme, she admitted she was currently single, having previously dated ‘TOWIE’ co-star Mario Falcone and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith.
She told The Sun: “I am single and if Prince Charming came along I wouldn’t say no.”
Ryan, who has a child with former ‘Coronation Street’ co-star Tina O’Brien, was previously lined-up to appear on Bear Grylls’ ITV series ‘Mission Survive’ in 2015, but eventually withdrew.
He quit his role on ‘Corrie’ as Jason Grimshaw in 2015, after 15 years on the cobbles.
Ryan has also been linked to a spot on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, following his brother Adam’s successful stint in the jungle in 2016.
Bear Grylls’ ‘Celebrity Island’ is expected to air on Channel 4 later this year.