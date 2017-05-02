Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have sparked hopes of a romance, after reportedly growing close behind the scenes on Bear Grylls’ ‘The Island’.

It has been claimed the famous pair are among a host of famous faces who will be marooned on a remote island for a new celebrity series of the survivalist’s Channel 4 show.

And while bosses are yet to confirm the official line-up, the Daily Star has claimed that the two stars hit it off while training for the show in Panama last week.