Ludacris’s latest music video had everyone talking when it debuted on Monday (10 April), with many singling out his less-than-convincing buff torso as a key feature of the video.

However, anyone making fun of the rapper for attempting to pass off the toned bod as his own should probably think again, as it’s actually part of a running theme in his music videos.

Yes, despite a number of publications running stories about the reaction to his newly-inflated abs, Ludacris actually has a long history of distorting his body in the visual accompaniments to his tracks.