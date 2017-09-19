The bomb squad is dealing with a “suspicious” package found beneath a motorway bridge on the M1 which has caused five-Mile tailbacks.

Thames Valley Police said it was called to “reports of a suspicious object” underneath a motorway bridge between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes around 7.30am.

A spokesperson told HuffPost UK that the situation was ongoing and declined to comment on reports that the package had been detonated.

Pictures of social media however show the bomb squad in attendance while bored motorists have been videoed playing football and riding a skateboard amid the queues.