Kate McCann has revealed she still buys Christmas presents for her missing daughter Madeleine – more than a decade after the youngster vanished in Portugal. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, McCann recalled the last Christmas she spent with her daughter, when Madeleine was just three years old. Her present that year was a toy kitchen, the Press Association reported, which had been wrapped with a bow and left downstairs for her to find on Christmas morning.

PA Archive/PA Images British girl Madeleine McCann has been missing for more than 10 years after disappearing from a family holiday in Portugal aged three

“I remember seeing her face when she walked in”, said McCann, describing it as a “lovely moment”. “I have bought a Christmas present for Madeleine every year since then but that toy cooker was the last one I ever saw her open,” she added. Madeleine disappeared from an apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007, while the family were on holiday. McCann and her husband Gerry, of Rothley, Leicestershire, have vowed never to give up hope of finding their daughter. As the festive period gets into full swing, it is the 11th year the family have had to spend it without Madeleine – and is a time that can be “hugely painful”, said McCann. The former GP described being unable to buy presents, write cards or even put up a tree the first year after Madeleine went missing.

PA Wire/PA Images McCann's parents Kate and Gerry