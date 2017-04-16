In his third outing as Georges Simenon’s popular detective, Rowan Atkinson was faced with the murder of a diamond dealer, whose body was discovered in the garage of a mysterious Dane - a man who resisted police enquiries and whose strange habit of locking his sister in her bedroom “protecting her from it all” raised more than just Jules Maigret’s very mobile eyebrow.

It was an Easter Sunday evening delight. 5 reasons why...

1. The title role

Although it remains near impossible to watch Rowan Atkinson in any kind of church scene without immediately thinking of his scene-stealer in ‘Four Weddings’, the comedic legend continues to impress with this very understated turn - all unhurried, forensic examination of the human condition, furnished with compassion and a pipe - even as it drew him into direct conflict with his colleague, the snarling Inspector Grandjean (Kevin McNally).