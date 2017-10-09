Grime pioneer Major Ace has died, following a battle with a brain tumour.
The MC, who was one of the original members of the ’00s crew Pay As U Go Cartel, died on Sunday (8 October), after living with the tumour for three years.
His brother Cass announced the news on Twitter, as he paid tribute to his sibling, whose real name was Luke Monero.
He tweeted: “My older bro Luke Monero/Major ace! has sadly passed away.. He was suffering from a brain tumour.. Love u 4eva bro LEGEND IN THE GAME.”
Cass also posted a lengthier statement on Instagram, where he said he was “in absolute pieces”.
Major Ace’s fellow Pay As U Go Cartel members included Wiley, Gods Gift, and DJ Slimzee Geeneus and DJ Wildfire, and their 2001 hit ‘Champagne Dance’ charted at number 13. ’.
Following news of his death, Tinchy Stryder, Lethal Bizzle, Lisa Maffia, Wretch32, and Radio 1Xtra D’s TwinB and DJ Target are among those who paid tribute on social media.