Grime pioneer Major Ace has died, following a battle with a brain tumour.

The MC, who was one of the original members of the ’00s crew Pay As U Go Cartel, died on Sunday (8 October), after living with the tumour for three years.

BBC Major Ace on BBC Radio 1Xtra in 2014

His brother Cass announced the news on Twitter, as he paid tribute to his sibling, whose real name was Luke Monero.

He tweeted: “My older bro Luke Monero/Major ace! has sadly passed away.. He was suffering from a brain tumour.. Love u 4eva bro LEGEND IN THE GAME.”

Cass also posted a lengthier statement on Instagram, where he said he was “in absolute pieces”.

Major Ace’s fellow Pay As U Go Cartel members included Wiley, Gods Gift, and DJ Slimzee Geeneus and DJ Wildfire, and their 2001 hit ‘Champagne Dance’ charted at number 13. ’.

Following news of his death, Tinchy Stryder, Lethal Bizzle, Lisa Maffia, Wretch32, and Radio 1Xtra D’s TwinB and DJ Target are among those who paid tribute on social media.

RIP Major Ace. Lord knows he was one of the mc’s who made me wanna do this. When I first heard them Pay As You Go verses... 🙏🏾🌹🐾 — Chipmunk (@OfficialChip) October 8, 2017

Like I still can’t believe this man, I mean wow! Original in this, we grew up listening to you, Pay as you go, Rinse fm, shut down raves etc. #RIPMajorAce 💔😇🙏🏾 — Tinchy Stryder (@TinchyStryder) October 8, 2017

R.I.P Major Ace 😟🌹 — FR32🎈 (@Wretch32) October 8, 2017

Rest in peace my brother Major Ace. I don't wanna believe the news 😩😩🙏🏽 thoughts and prayers are with his family right now. — DJ Target (@DJTarget) October 8, 2017

Had the pleasure of meeting & working with Major Ace a good few times over the years. Sending ❤️ to his friends and family #RIPMajorAce pic.twitter.com/0CDI8BQUlN — mistajam (@mistajam) October 8, 2017

‘Everybody wants to be a top shotta, chart toppa, gyal wokka mic poppa’ - Major Ace. Know We kicked off soooo much 🙏🏾 — Twin (@TwinB) October 8, 2017

