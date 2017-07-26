‘Make Or Break’ Could Fill The ‘Love Island’-Shaped Hole In Your Life

If the end of ‘Love Island’ 2017 has left you feeling bereft, then we may have the answer in the form of ‘Make Or Break’.
Channel 5’s all-new dating show starts next month (Monday 7 August, at 10pm) and comes complete with its own tropical location, luxury villa and couples - among with one pretty big twist.
While everyone arriving on ‘Love Island’ was free and single, this programme sees couples who’ve had a rough ride in recent months being put “on a break” and dating each other instead, swapping partners every 48 hours.
During their stay, they’ll take in couples’ workshops, challenges and sex tutorials, all in a bid to see if they can save their relationships.
Hm? It sounds like a fair few of them could break up? We’re saying nothing.
Get to know the couples taking part below…
-
Abbi, 24, StevenagePicselect/Channel 5
-
Stephen, 32, StevenagePicselect/Channel 5
-
Beth, 21, NottinghamPicselect/Channel 5
-
David, 27, NottinghamPicselect/Channel 5
-
Elle, 24, ManchesterPicselect/Channel 5
-
Andy, 23, NewcastlePicselect/Channel 5
-
Ellie, 21, BristolPicselect/Channel 5
-
Connor, 23, BristolPicselect/Channel 5
-
Holly, 22, BlackburnPicselect/Channel 5
-
Karl, 26, BlackburnPicselect/Channel 5
-
Jess, 21, LiverpoolPicselect/Channel 5
-
Matty, 23, LiverpoolPicselect/Channel 5
-
Nikita, 28, NewcastlePicselect/Channel 5
-
Che, 21, NewcastlePicselect/Channel 5
-
Sophii, 26, CardiffPicselect/Channel 5
-
Richard, 24, CardiffPicselect/Channel 5