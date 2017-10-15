Jellyfish Resembling Venomous Portuguese Man O War Wash Up On UK Beaches

Beachgoers have been warned after creatures that look like the venomous Portuguese Man o War have washed up on the British coast.

With distinctive transparent bodies, the creature is often thought to be a jellyfish, but is actually a siphonophore - a colony of tiny specialised polyps and medusoids.

The UK Coastguard is warning people to stay safe after reports of jellyfish - which resemble the Portuguese Man o War - washing up on beaches in Dorset and Devon.