A ‘sweet old man’ has fallen victim to modern-day technology after he offered to take a photo of a couple on the beach, and ended up taking a selfie instead.

The hilarious photo was shared on Reddit with the caption: “Sweet old man at the beach: ‘Would you like me to take a photo of you two love birds?’ My wife: ‘Yes please!’ Nailed it.”

At least you can (kind of) see the couple in the reflection of his sunglasses. 🙈