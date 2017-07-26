Naked Man Gives Couple Wedding Day To Remember With Hilarious Photobomb

Robert Wallace was attending Kevin and Alana Marshall’s wedding, when he decided to get his kit off and give them something to remember.
As the pair posed for romantic photos surrounded by the stunning Scottish countryside, Wallace charged into the shot starkers with a huge grin on his face.
Needless to say, his dramatic (and unexpected) entrance left the couple in bits.
The hilarious photo was captured by Stephen Jolly and shared by Wallace on Facebook.
Alana Marshall, the bride, said she loves the picture so much she might get it printed onto a canvas.
She added: “Brilliant day from start to finish, wish we could do it all again.”
[H/T Mashable]