Man's Unbelievably Smooth Exit From Swimming Pool Will Make Your Jaw Drop

If you had to battle wind and rain to get to work today, let us give you a moment’s escape.
A man has showed off his pretty spectacular move for getting out of a swimming pool - and we can’t quite believe our eyes.
In the video above, shared by Morgan Evick, a man whizzes out of the water slide at a holiday resort and uses his body to project himself across the water, like he’s sliding across glass.
He then gets to the edge of the pool and steps onto the side - as cool as a cucumber.
Evick’s tweet went viral, with people sharing it more than 59,000 times. It has also been featured as a Twitter moment, which dubbed the man as “the new King of the water park”.
Evick has since tweeted that he needs to find the man at the resort, in Jamaica, to “let him know he’s Twitter famous”.
A word of warning, don’t try this at home.