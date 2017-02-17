Just when we thought love was dead, along came Jennifer Brinley’s husband with the most epic of Valentine’s plans.

The thoughtful husband filled an entire bedroom with post-it notes, each containing a memory or loving thought about his wife.

Up close, the posts are filled with writing about their memories together over the course of eight years. When you zoom out, however, there are also messages of love spelt out using post-it notes of different colours.

Basically, boy did good.