Nick Grimshaw Pays Touching Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victim Martyn Hett

Nick Grimshaw has paid a touching tribute to Martyn Hett, who has been named as one of the victims of the Manchester bombing.

The 29-year-old’s family had been desperately searching for him after he was unaccounted for following the attack on Monday (22 May) at Manchester Arena.

However, Martyn’s close friend Russell Hayward confirmed he had been killed in the blast, in a tweet posted on Wednesday morning.

Grimmy - host of The Radio 1 Breakfast Show - later shared some poignant words on his social media accounts about Martyn, following news of his death.