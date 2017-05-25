The devastated families of the teenage sweethearts released a statement earlier today describing the pair as “beautiful inside and out”, adding: “they wanted to be together forever and now they are”.

His girlfriend, 17-year-old Chloe Rutherford, also lost her life in the blast.

It was announced this morning that Northumbria University undergraduate Liam Curry was one of 22 people killed when a suicide bomber targeted an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

A student who died in the Manchester Arena terror attack had a “bright future ahead of him”, university bosses have said.

The teenager’s death comes just weeks after his father, 49-year-old Andrew Curry, died following a long illness.

In an obituary posted in the Shields Gazette, the student had written: “My dad was my hero. I don’t know how we can go on without him! I will be strong though and look after them as you asked me to Dad.”

Northumbria University, where Curry was studying applied sports and exercise science, has now paid tribute to the first year student.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our student Liam Curry,” vice chancellor professor Andrew Wathey said.

“Liam was in his first year of an applied sports and exercise science degree with a bright future ahead of him,” he continued.

“He was conscientious, very well-liked and will be greatly missed by both staff and his fellow students.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The university is offering support to all students and staff affected by the tragic news, Wathey added.

Friends have also shared their memories about 19-year-old Curry.