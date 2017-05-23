Celebrities have been paying tribute to the innocent victims of the suicide bombing at Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Police have confirmed that 22 people were killed and more than 50 injured in the incident, which happened at the end of the US star’s concert at the Manchester Arena.

Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” at the venue as children, teenagers and adults left the building with the lights going up.

Police confirmed they were treating it as a terrorist incident.

Ariana, who was not hurt in the blast, tweeted that she was “broken” by news of casualties.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Her manager Scooter Braun released a statement, saying he was heartbroken by the “senseless attack”.

Fellow musicians including Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Gary Barlow and Nicki Minaj all took to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims...

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved. — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) May 23, 2017

💔Absolutely sickened & angered by this senseless, evil attack. Thoughts are with everybody effected. Such a disturbing time we live in 😔 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

To see what has happened in Manchester makes me really sad. My thoughts are with those that are experiencing such tragedy at this time x — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strength to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏼 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

wishing I could give my friend @ArianaGrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had...https://t.co/GQXc9dmvsE — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. 💔 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

Absolutely heartbroken for #Manchester. Devastating news. My love, thoughts & prayers go out to all. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

Sending all my love to every single family at the Manchester show last night. So upsetting — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) May 23, 2017

Just heard the news what's happening in Manchester.. hope everyone safe & sound! 🙏🏽 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 22, 2017

No one should go to a concert and never come home 💔 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) May 22, 2017

😔 I'm so so sorry for everyone in #Manchester ,the families, the children, & @ArianaGrande — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) May 23, 2017

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night 🙏🏻 x VB #Manchester pic.twitter.com/pziTHyySZA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) May 23, 2017

My heart is breaking for everybody affected by the atrocity in Manchester. #WeStandTogether

A — antanddec (@antanddec) May 23, 2017

My prayers and thoughts are with the victims and their families on this tragic evening. My heart is breaking for you tonight Manchester. — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) May 23, 2017

Absolutely heartbreaking... My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families affected in Manchester tonight. 🙏🏾 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 23, 2017

So sad to wake up to the horrible news from Manchester! My heart goes out to all the families ❤ 😢 — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) May 23, 2017

Today it was our children but after many others around the world before. Pray for the world as much as Manchester #UNITE #LOVECONQUERSALL ❤️ — Tulisa (@officialtulisa) May 23, 2017

God bless everyone who was at Ariana's concert! My prayers are with you all and poor sweet Ariana! This is heartbreaking 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 23, 2017

Horrendous news to wake upto... My heart goes out to everyone who has been effected by this terrible tragedy... I'm in shock. #Manchester — michelle keegan (@michkeegan) May 23, 2017

I've just woken up to the horrific news. Sending all my love and thoughts to #Manchester 😢😢💔 — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) May 23, 2017

Such a terribly disturbing time for beautiful Manchester https://t.co/Hwthz0xvUs — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) May 23, 2017

Just woke up and saw the news about Manchester and just can't believe it. Sending all my love to everyone there ❤️ — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) May 23, 2017

So sad to hear about the fatalities at the @ArianaGrande concert last night. My heart goes out to all affected by this tragedy #manchester 😔 — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) May 23, 2017

Devastating news in Manchester ..... thinking and praying for everyone involved & their families. So sad what is happening in our World. 🙏🏼 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) May 23, 2017

Ariana is currently on the UK leg of her Dangerous Woman world tour and is due to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday.