Celebrities have been paying tribute to the innocent victims of the suicide bombing at Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
Police have confirmed that 22 people were killed and more than 50 injured in the incident, which happened at the end of the US star’s concert at the Manchester Arena.
Witnesses reported hearing a “huge bang” at the venue as children, teenagers and adults left the building with the lights going up.
Police confirmed they were treating it as a terrorist incident.
Ariana, who was not hurt in the blast, tweeted that she was “broken” by news of casualties.
Her manager Scooter Braun released a statement, saying he was heartbroken by the “senseless attack”.
Fellow musicians including Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Gary Barlow and Nicki Minaj all took to Twitter to pay tribute to the victims...
Ariana is currently on the UK leg of her Dangerous Woman world tour and is due to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday and Friday.
However, The O2 has tweeted to warn ticket holders that the concerts might not go ahead in the wake of the deadly attack.