Manchester University is set to axe up to 171 jobs in order to make cost savings and ensure the “financial sustainability” of the university. Around 140 academics and 31 professional support staff will lose their jobs in the cuts, according to the University and College Union (UCU), with 900 staff left uncertain about their futures following the announcement. A spokesperson for the university said the cuts were being made to fulfil Manchester’s ambition to become “a world leading institution, with a reputation based on academic excellence”.

tupungato via Getty Images 171 jobs are set to be axed at Manchester University

“In order to meet this ambition, we must improve the quality of our research and student experience in some areas and ensure the financial sustainability of the university,” they said. While the university has proposed a voluntary redundancy scheme, it has not ruled out compulsory job losses. Manchester University currently employs more than 11,000 people. It is believed that cuts will be made in the School of Arts, Languages and Cultures and the Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health. The Alliance Manchester Business School is also set to see redundancies. Union bosses slammed the decision, claiming there is a “lack of economic rationale” for mass redundancies because the university is in a “strong financial position”.

onfilm via Getty Images Unions have accused the uni of using Brexit as an excuse