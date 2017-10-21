Mariah Carey’s Ex-Fiancé James Packer Says Relationship With US Singer Was A ‘Mistake’

Mariah Carey’s billionaire ex fiancé James Packer has spoken out about his relationship with the singer, labelling it a “mistake”.

The Australian businessman split from the US singer last year, just nine months after he popped the question.

At the time of the split, rumours swirled that James called it a day after a series of rows over her reality show ‘Mariah’s World’.

Brent N. Clarke via Getty Images James Packer and Mariah Carey

But now he has set the record straight, insisting the ‘Hero’ singer is a “woman of substance”.

He told The Australian: “I was at a low point in my personal life.

“She was kind, exciting and fun.

“Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

The pair were first introduced by their mutual friend Brett Ratner at the ‘Hercules’ premiere in 2014.

They went public in June 2015 before the billionaire proposed with a 35-carat diamond engagement ring, rumoured to be worth £8 million.

